Cowan Elizabeth Dr Derek Cowan, Alastair, Guy
and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of
The Cavell Nurses Trust received following the sad loss of Elizabeth.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Blackburn Road Surgery, Eden Court Care Home and Hopton Cottage Care Home
for their support and care
and to Rev Kathryn Buck
for her comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
