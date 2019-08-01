Home

Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:45
St.Patrick's R C Church
Birstall
Eileen Winterburn Notice
WINTERBURN (née CONBOY)
Eileen Mary Peacefully on 27th July 2019,
in St.James Hospital, of Birstall, formerly of Morley, aged 103 years, Eileen, a dearly loved wife of the late Thomas, loving mum of June, Paul & Sandra, a dear mother-in-law of Bob & Bruce and a devoted grandma & great-grandma.
Eileen will be received into St.Patrick's R C Church, Birstall on Wednesday 7th August at 4.30pm, with a Requiem Mass celebrated on Thursday 8th August at 10.45am followed by
a Committal Service at
Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu may be
left in the donation box
on leaving the Church for
the family's chosen charity.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors tel. 01924 472178.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Aug. 1, 2019
