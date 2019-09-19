Home

Eileen Whitworth

Notice

Eileen Whitworth Notice
WHITWORTH Eileen Andrea, Nigel and Susan
would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research received following the sad loss
of Eileen.
Thanks also to doctor Chandra and staff of North Road Surgery and staff of York House Nursing Home for their care and to
Mrs Sarah Renton for her comforting words at the
funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 19, 2019
