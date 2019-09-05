|
Whitworth nee Owens
Eileen On 30th August 2019, peacefully at York House Nursing Home,
of Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury,
aged 81 years, Eileen,
beloved wife of the late Ronnie,
much loved mum of Andrea,
Nigel and Susan, very dear
mother-in-law of David, Carrie and Mick and cherished grandma of Adam & Kirsty and Davina.
Funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 12th September 2019
at 11am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Flowers will be received at
George Brooke's Chapel of Rest,
9 Battye Street, Dewsbury,
or if preferred, donations
in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Alzheimer's Research. Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd
Tel 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 5, 2019