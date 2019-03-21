|
VASEY (née Jarman)
Eileen On 9th March 2019, peacefully at Dewsbury District Hospital, Eileen aged 79 years, of Shawcross. Dearly loved wife of Colin,
loving mum of Margaret, Julie, Chris, Gail and the late Paul.
Dearly loved mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma,
sister, sister-in-law and aunty.
Funeral at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 28th March at 1:40pm. Donations to the British Heart Foundation. Please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
