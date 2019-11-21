|
|
|
McGRATH
née Holmes
Eileen Marie Peacefully, aged 92 years,
on 10th November 2019 at
Pinderfields Hospital.
Much loved wife of the late John,
loving mum to
Sean, Christian and Nicola,
dear mother-in-law to
Elaine, Zoe and Steve and
a beloved grandma of Liam,
Daniel, Holly, Emma and Lucas.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St Joseph's Church, Bradford on
Wednesday 27th November 2019
at 12 noon, followed by committal
at Scholemoor Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box supplied
for the benefit of
Martin House Hospice.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd,
01924-454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 21, 2019