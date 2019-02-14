Home

George Brooke Ltd (Mirfield)
14a St. Paul's Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 8AX
01924 454476
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Eileen Hepworth Notice
HEPWORTH née Longstaff
Eileen On 3rd February 2019,
at The Radcliffe Nursing Home, Mirfield and of Staincliffe,
aged 74 years, Eileen, beloved wife of the late Joseph, loving mother of Steven, Lyndon, Bridget,
Amelia and Gemma, very dear
mother in law of Pamela, Richard and Christine, remembered with much love by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 11th March 2019
at 12.30pm.
Friends and family please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by
George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of St Gemma's Hospice.
R.I.P.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
