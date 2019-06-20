|
ENGLAND Eileen On 2nd June 2019,
peacefully at Dewsbury District Hospital, Eileen aged 81 years
of Liversedge.
Much loved mum of
Anthony, Michael and Karen,
dear mother in law,
grandma and great grandma.
The funeral service will be held
at Holy Spirit Church in Heckmondwike on
Wednesday 26th June at 10am, followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request but if desired donations in memory of Eileen may be given to Kirkwood Hospice. A collection box will be at the service for this purpose.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
