|
|
|
CLARKE née McCarthy
Eileen On 24th September 2019,
in hospital, after a short sudden illness, of Middlestown
and formerly of Shaw Cross,
aged 89 years, Eileen,
much loved mother
of Liz and Brian,
a dear mother in law,
loving grandma and
proud great-grandma.
Funeral service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday 9th October 2019
at 11.40am.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Eileen
may be placed in the collection box
provided at the crematorium by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of Age UK.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019