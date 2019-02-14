Home

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00
Wakefield Crematorium
WIPER Edward Passed away peacefully at home in Briestfield on Saturday, 2 February.
Edward was married to the late Doreen Wiper and leaves 2 sons,
4 grandchildren and
9 great grandchildren.
Cremation will take place on Tuesday, 26 February at 11am at Wakefield Crematorium and afterwards at the Shoulder of Mutton in Briestfield.
There will be flowers from the family, however there will be a collection box at the crematorium which will be donated to
Macmillan Support.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
