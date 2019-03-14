|
LISTER Edward Stuart Hardill Died 3rd March 2019,
at home, aged 82, surrounded by his family after many years of
ill health borne with courage
and good humour.
The loving & much loved husband of Jennifer, dearly loved father of Charlotte & William and much loved grandpa of Jack & Oliver.
A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Wednesday 27th March at 2pm. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu for Kirkwood Hospice, a collection
box will be at the service for
this purpose.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services
Tel 01274 891335
Published in Batley News on Mar. 14, 2019
