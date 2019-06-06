Home

Michael Wright & Son
Farfield Street
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 3TX
01274 871092
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
Edith Smith Notice
Smith Edith May On 29th May 2019,
in hospital, of Liversedge,
Edith, aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of the late Bill, dearly loved and loving mum of Stephen, John, Robert, Gordon, Alan, Trevor, Deborah and Hilary,
a very dear sister, very dear mother-in-law and a devoted grandma and great grandma.
A celebration of her life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 12th June 2019
at 1.30 pm. Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to The British Heart Foundation.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son
Funeral Directors 01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
