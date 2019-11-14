|
|
|
HARTER née Belcher
Liz On 6th November 2019,
in hospital, of Dewsbury,
aged 79 years, Edith (Liz)
dearly loved wife of the late George, loving mother of Katherine, Anne and Chris,
very dear mother in law of
Andrew, Michael and Tammy,
much loved granny of Natalie,
Ivo & Victoria, Alexander & Hannah, Seth & Tess, dear sister of John and Nora, also sister in law and auntie.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's RC Church,
Batley Carr on Friday
29th November 2019 at 11am,
followed by committal at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the church.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory of Liz
may be sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of Church Funds and Unique.
Everyone would be made most
welcome at Healds Hall Hotel for
refreshments following
the committal.
R I P
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019