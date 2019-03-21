|
|
|
SYKES Edgar Mrs Audrey Sykes and family
would like to convey their
most sincere thanks to all
relatives, friends and neighbours
for the kind expressions
of sympathy, cards and messages
of condolence and
donations for the benefit of
Dewsbury Ambulance Charity
and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
received following the
sad loss of Edgar.
Thanks also to
Mrs Sarah Garg for her
comforting words at the
funeral service and to Judith
and staff of George Brooke Ltd
for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More