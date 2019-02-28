|
SYKES Edgar On 21st February 2019,
peacefully at home,
Staincliffe, Dewsbury,
aged 87 years, Edgar,
much loved husband of Audrey,
a loving dad, father-in-law,
grandad and great grandad,
also a dear friend to many.
Funeral service will take place
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 18th March 2019
at 9.30am.
Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided for the benefit of
Dewsbury Ambulance Charity and
the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
