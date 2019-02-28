Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
09:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Sykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Sykes

Notice Condolences

Edgar Sykes Notice
SYKES Edgar On 21st February 2019,
peacefully at home,
Staincliffe, Dewsbury,
aged 87 years, Edgar,
much loved husband of Audrey,
a loving dad, father-in-law,
grandad and great grandad,
also a dear friend to many.
Funeral service will take place
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Monday 18th March 2019
at 9.30am.

Friends please accept this
intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided for the benefit of
Dewsbury Ambulance Charity and
the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.