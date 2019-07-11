|
|
|
Hinchliffe Edgar Morris On 3rd July 2019,
peacefully at home, Dewsbury, aged 77 years, Edgar, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline, much loved dad of Paul,
a very dear brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 11am. Family and friends please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
It is requested in Edgar's
memory that those attending
wear a touch of colour.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box provided by the Funeral Directors, George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of the Marie Curie Nurses.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019