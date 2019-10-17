|
|
|
HEPWORTH Nee Sykes
Dorothy Audrey On 10th October 2019,
peacefully at Manor Croft NH,
of Mirfield, aged 89 years, Dorothy, much loved wife of Walter,
dearly loved mum of Beverley, cherished nan of Brad,
very dear sister of
Janet and partner Chris,
beloved sister-in-law of
Eileen and Maureen
and auntie of Sharon and Michael.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 4th November 2019
at 12.30pm.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors,
for the benefit of
Alzheimer's Research UK.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 17, 2019