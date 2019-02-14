Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Bancroft Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Bancroft

Notice BANCROFT Dorothy The family of the late

Dorothy Bancroft

would like to express

sincere thanks to everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, messages and cards of condolence, attendance at the funeral and generous donations for Cancer Research UK.

Special thanks are extended to

the staff of Field Head Court

for their loving care and to

the Revd John Trevenna

for his words at the funeral.

Very special thanks to

Mark and his team at

Hanging Heaton Golf Club

for the wonderful funeral catering.

Heartfelt thanks go to Jean

for all her support and care

given to Dorothy

and to everyone at

Eric F. Box Funeral Directors

