BANCROFT Dorothy The family of the late
Dorothy Bancroft
would like to express
sincere thanks to everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, messages and cards of condolence, attendance at the funeral and generous donations for Cancer Research UK.
Special thanks are extended to
the staff of Field Head Court
for their loving care and to
the Revd John Trevenna
for his words at the funeral.
Very special thanks to
Mark and his team at
Hanging Heaton Golf Club
for the wonderful funeral catering.
Heartfelt thanks go to Jean
for all her support and care
given to Dorothy
and to everyone at
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 14, 2019
