ANDERSON Dorothy Jean Newlands On 14th February 2019,
peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital, of Heckmondwike, aged 76 years, Dorothy, beloved partner of the late Leonard, much loved mum of Karen, Pat and Susan, a very dear mother-in-law, loving grandma and great-grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 12.30pm. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box supplied by the Funeral Directors, George Brooke Ltd, for the benefit of Myasthenia Gravis Association.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 21, 2019
