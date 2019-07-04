|
|
|
SANDS née Crabbe
Doris Doreen On 22nd June 2019,
at Eden Court, Birkenshaw,
of Ossett, aged 94 years,
Doris, re-united with her beloved
husband the late Colin Frederick,
much loved by all her family.
Funeral service will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday 11th July 2019
at 2.15pm.
No flowers by request,
donations in memory
of Doreen may be given to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign.
R I P
Published in Batley News on July 4, 2019