PINDER (nee Smith)
Doris Peacefully on 13th June 2019, in hospital of Rayner Avenue Heckmondwike,
aged 97 years, Doris,
beloved wife of the late Leonard,
a dearly loved mother of Derrick, Leslie & Graham,
mother-in-law of Diane
& Maureen and a much loved grandma, great-grandma,
aunt & loyal friend to many.
She will be dearly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 11.15am, family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to
'Cancer Research UK', a donation box will be available on leaving
the Chapel.
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors Tel. 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019