Doris Martin

Doris Martin Notice
Martin nee Church
Doris Eileen
'Dot' On 15th December 2019, at her home in Batley, aged 88 years, Doris, loving wife of the late
John Charles Martin,
beloved mum of Kathleen, David and Tina, a dear mother in law, grandma, great-grandma and great-great grandma.

Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 6th January 2020
at 10.30am. Friends please
accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.

Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Mare and Foal Society.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 19, 2019
