Doris Hellewell Notice
HELLEWELL Doris Peacefully on 26th August 2019 at Bridge House Care Home, Doris, aged 86 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack, devoted Mum of Angela, Susan, Christopher, Stephen and the
late Allen and Michael,
also a dearly loved and sadly missed Mother-In-Law, Grandma, Great Grandma and a
good friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at
St Phillip & St James Church, Scholes, on
Monday 16th September at 11.00am followed by a
private committal.
Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu, if so desired, and will be shared between Scholes Parish Church and the Girls Dormitory Appeal, Tanzania, Nduruma.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Heckmondwike
Tel: 01924 401143
Can all friends please
meet at church.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019
