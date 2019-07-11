Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Sykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Sykes

Notice

Doreen Sykes Notice
Sykes Doreen The family of Mrs Doreen Sykes would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for
the benefit of Dementia UK received following the sad loss
of a beloved mother, mother in law and grandmother.

Thanks also to the staff of Blackburn Road Medical Centre for their care and attention and to Rev L Mattacks for her visit and comfort at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen of
George Brooke Ltd for caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.