Sykes Doreen The family of Mrs Doreen Sykes would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for
the benefit of Dementia UK received following the sad loss
of a beloved mother, mother in law and grandmother.
Thanks also to the staff of Blackburn Road Medical Centre for their care and attention and to Rev L Mattacks for her visit and comfort at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen of
George Brooke Ltd for caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019