|
|
|
Sykes nee Bell
Doreen On 30th May 2019,
at her home in Birstall,
aged 87 years,
Doreen, dearly loved wife
of the late Geoffrey,
loving and much loved mother
of Ian, Pamela and Peter,
dear mother in law of Sue,
Bob and Linda, beloved grandma of Robin, Nicola, Andrew, Chris, Matthew and Louise and precious great-grandma of Lauren, Thomas, Jack, Amelia, Lacey, Betsy, Leo, Harley and Jacob.
Funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on Friday 21st June 2019 at 10.30am.
Friends and family please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Doreen may be placed in the collection box provided by George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2019
Read More