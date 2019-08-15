|
|
|
Sheard Doreen Mrs Mary Griffin would like to convey her sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research received following
the sad loss of Doreen.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of the Paddock Surgery and Fieldhead Court NH for their kind care and to Mrs Christine Freeman for her thoughtful words of comfort at the funeral service.
Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 15, 2019