|
|
|
SHEARD Nee Brooke
Doreen On 23rd July 2019, peacefully at Field Head Court NH, of Dewsbury, aged 84 years, Doreen,
beloved wife of the late Fred,
dearly loved sister of Mary and the late Curtis, Jackie, Eileen, Melbourne, Donald, Raymond and Tony, a dear sister-in-law, auntie and great auntie.
Funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 8th August 2019
at 11.40am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided
for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Enquiries to George Brooke Ltd.,
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 1, 2019