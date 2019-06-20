|
NETHERWOOD DOREEN The family of the late Doreen Netherwood wish to convey their thanks to all Doreen's extended family and friends for their thoughts and messages of condolence during this sad time. They would also like to thank care providers and health professionals who supported Doreen in recent years, and especially all at Manorcroft Nursing Home, for their exemplary care, during the short time she was there. Thanks also to:Herman Tattersfield and son Funeral Directors for a professional and personal service; Darren Goodall for his tribute to Doreen;Angela from Jacaranda for the floral tributes;
and Healds Hall Hotel for refreshments and their hospitality.
Published in Batley News on June 20, 2019
