HUTCHINSON Doreen On 30th August 2019 peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne, Doreen aged 81 years of Mirfield. Much loved and sadly missed Wife of Ken, devoted Mum of Lynn, Fiona, Claire and Andrew also a dear Mother-In-Law, Grandma and good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Huddersfield crematorium on Tuesday 17th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired and will be shared between Kirkwood Hospice and Cancer Research UK for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Home, Mirfield. Tel; 01924 492219
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019