Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Mirfield
8 Nettleton Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 9AA
01924 492 219
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:30
Huddersfield crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Hutchinson

Notice Condolences

Doreen Hutchinson Notice
HUTCHINSON Doreen On 30th August 2019 peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne, Doreen aged 81 years of Mirfield. Much loved and sadly missed Wife of Ken, devoted Mum of Lynn, Fiona, Claire and Andrew also a dear Mother-In-Law, Grandma and good friend to many.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Huddersfield crematorium on Tuesday 17th September at 10.30am. Family flowers only by request, donations may be made in lieu if so desired and will be shared between Kirkwood Hospice and Cancer Research UK for which a plate will be available.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Joseph Sheard Funeral Home, Mirfield. Tel; 01924 492219
Can all friends please meet at the crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.