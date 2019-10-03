|
|
|
Wood Donald Preston On 26th September 2019 surrounded by his beloved family, at his home, Woodland Court, Dewsbury, aged 83 years,
Donald, a dear and much loved dad, grandad, great-grandad,
brother, uncle and friend.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 18th October 2019
at 10.30am.
No flowers by request,
donations in Don's memory may
be given to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit
of The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 3, 2019