LINDLEY Donald After a long illness,
bravely borne, Donald, aged 90 years of Gomersal, formerly Littletown, Liversedge. Reunited with his beloved Sallie, much loved dad of Susan and Vivian. Loving grandad,
great grandad, uncle and brother of the late Jack Lindley.
Funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 4th April at 10:30am. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Myositis UK.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Greenhead Road, Tel: 01484 428961.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
