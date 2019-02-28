|
HIRST Donald On 18th February 2019,
at his home in Dewsbury,
aged 91 years, Donald,
much loved husband of Margaret,
very dear dad of Chris and
respected father in law of Di,
loving grandad of Elizabeth,
a dear brother in law, uncle
and good friend to many.
Funeral service will take place
at Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 14th March 2019
at 11:40am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations in Donald's memory
may be placed in the
collection box provided
by the Funeral Directors,
George Brooke Ltd for the
benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
