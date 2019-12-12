|
|
|
BROOKSBANK DON On 28th November 2019,
in hospital, of Heckmondwike, aged 78 years, Donald,
very much loved husband of Sheila, loving dad of Tim,
Paula, Nicola and Joanne,
and father in law of
Jane, Lee, Steve and Paul,
proud grandad and great grandad to his loving grandchildren and great grandchildren,
a beloved brother, brother in law, uncle and great uncle.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Holy Spirit RC Church, Heckmondwike on
Tuesday 17th December 2019
at 12.30pm, followed
by a private interment.
Flowers will be received or if preferred donations in memory of Donald may be placed in the collection box provided at church for the benefit of The Vascular Unit at Bradford Royal Infirmary.
R.I.P
Published in Batley News on Dec. 12, 2019