BLACKER Derrick
(Ex Findus) Peacefully, in the presence of his loving family, at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby, on 16 th March 2019, Derrick aged 85 years,
previously of Batley.
The beloved husband of Dorothy, much loved dad of Wendy, Hayley and the late Lynne, father in law of Nigel and Ian, cherished grandad of Jonathan, Jodi, Samantha and Joshua, dear brother of Eileen,
he will be very greatly missed.
The funeral service will be held at Grimsby Crematorium on Friday 29th March 2019 at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please,
but a donation in lieu, if so desired for Cancer Research UK may be given on the day of the service.
All enquiries may be made to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
55 Abbey Road, Grimsby,
tel no: 01472 355707.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
