NEWSOME Derek On 8th September 2019,
peacefully at his home in Batley, aged 91 years, Derek, beloved husband of the late Mavis, much loved dad of Angela, dearly loved grandad of Andrew, cherished great grandad of Katie and Jodie and proud great great grandad
of Riley and Max.
Funeral service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at 11.40am.
Friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided for the benefit of Dementia UK.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 12, 2019