|
|
|
Dalby Derek On 16th February 2019
Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital,
Derek, aged 87 years,
of Hanging Heaton, Batley.
Beloved Husband of the late Iris,
dearly loved Dad of
Andrew and Dave,
much loved Father in law of Mandy,
a loving Grampy and
a good friend to many.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday 14th March
at 9.30am.
Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Heckmondwike, tel. 01924 401143.
Will friends please meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 28, 2019
