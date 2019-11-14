|
TICKLE (née Ainsworth)
Debra Ann On 3rd November 2019,
following a short illness,
Debra aged 54 years of Birstall.
Much loved partner of Sam,
loving daughter of Christine
and the late Kenneth,
and a great friend to many.
The service to celebrate
Debra's life will be held at
Dewsbury Crematorium on Friday
22nd November at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only by request
but if desired donations may
be given in memory of Debra
to Kirkwood Hospice.
A collection box will be at the
service for this purpose.
All enquiries to
Gateway Funeral Services.
Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Nov. 14, 2019