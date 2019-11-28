Home

MAUDE Dean Suddenly at St James' Hospital on 10th November aged 50 years. Much loved son of Margaret and stepson of Steve, a loved dad of Jamie, Neil and Amy and adored grandad of all his grandchildren.
A dear friend to many.
A celebration of Dean's life
will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Thursday
5th December at 10:00am.
In lieu of floral tributes,
donations may be made at the Crematorium to benefit
British Heart Foundation.
For further information please contact Co-op Funeralcare Heckmondwike, Tel: 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 28, 2019
