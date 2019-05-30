|
O'DONNELL Dawn Retired Care Home Manager.
On May 15th of Batley, aged 71.
Peacefully with her family
by her side.
Beloved wife of the late Peter, adored mum of Tania and Peter,
loved mother-in-law of Andrew and Claire, cherished nanna of Adam and Jacob, devoted big nanna of Brooke and Oliver and
a dearly loved sister, auntie
and sister-in-law.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's R.C. Church on
Friday June 7th at 10.00am
followed by interment in
Batley Cemetery at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be made on leaving the church.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on May 30, 2019
