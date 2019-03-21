|
Westerman David On 12th March 2019 of Gomersal, Dave aged 72 years.
The dearly loved husband of Pat, dad, grandpa, uncle
and good friend to many.
A celebration of his life will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 27th March 2019
at 1.30 pm.
Friends please meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request please, donations if desired may be given to Macmillan Cancer Care.
A plate for this purpose will be available at the service.
Enq: Michael Wright & Son Funeral Directors
01274-871092.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
