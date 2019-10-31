|
TOMLINSON David On Friday October 25th
of Birstall, aged 86 years.
Peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital.
David,
beloved husband of
the late Marie,
loving dad of
Michael, Helen and
the late David,
father-in-law of
Jill, Paul and Lesley
and a loving and much loved
grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Tuesday, November 12th
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of David
for the benefit of Blind Veterans UK
may be made on leaving the
service or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019