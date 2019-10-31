Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:30
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Tomlinson

Notice Condolences

David Tomlinson Notice
TOMLINSON David On Friday October 25th
of Birstall, aged 86 years.

Peacefully in
Pinderfields Hospital.

David,
beloved husband of
the late Marie,
loving dad of
Michael, Helen and
the late David,
father-in-law of
Jill, Paul and Lesley
and a loving and much loved
grandad and great grandad.

Funeral service will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Tuesday, November 12th
at 10.30am.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in memory of David
for the benefit of Blind Veterans UK
may be made on leaving the
service or sent to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -