Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:15
Huddersfield Crematorium
SNELSON David On 23rd March 2019,
aged 83 years, of Dewsbury,
David, sadly passed away at Pinderfields Hospital.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Brenda, daughters Jill and Mandy, step-sons Trevor and Michael, grandchildren and
great-grandchildren and his dear friends Duncan and Deanna.
The funeral service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on Thursday 18th April 2019
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of David may be placed in the collection box provided at the service for the benefit of The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 28, 2019
