|
|
|
SMITHSON David On 17th August 2019,
in hospital, of Huddersfield
and formerly of Thornhill Lees,
aged 45 years, David,
beloved son of Frank and Karen,
loving dad of Luke and
a dear nephew of Bill and Janet.
Funeral service will be held at
Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby,
on Wednesday 4th September 2019 at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed
in the collection box provided
by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of
The Cats Protection Charity.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 29, 2019