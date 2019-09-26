|
|
|
Scott David Geoffrey On 19th September 2019, in hospital, of Batley, aged 78 years, Dave, a beloved long time
partner of Judith.
'Rest in peace'
The Funeral Service will held at St.Saviour's Church, Brownhill
on Tuesday 8th October at
11.00 am followed by refreshments in the Church Hall from 11.30 am prior to a Committal Service at Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds
at 1.40 pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to Church funds, a plate will be available. Friends accept this intimation to meet at Church.
Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
tel.01924 472178
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019