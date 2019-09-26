Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bollands Funeral Directors (Birstall, Batley)
18 Kirkgate
Batley, West Yorkshire WF17 9PB
01924 472178
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00
St.Saviour's Church
Brownhill
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
13:30
Cottingley Crematorium
Leeds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Scott

Notice Condolences

David Scott Notice
Scott David Geoffrey On 19th September 2019, in hospital, of Batley, aged 78 years, Dave, a beloved long time
partner of Judith.
'Rest in peace'

The Funeral Service will held at St.Saviour's Church, Brownhill
on Tuesday 8th October at
11.00 am followed by refreshments in the Church Hall from 11.30 am prior to a Committal Service at Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds
at 1.40 pm.

Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be given to Church funds, a plate will be available. Friends accept this intimation to meet at Church.

Enquiries to
Bollands Funeral Directors
tel.01924 472178
Published in Batley News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.