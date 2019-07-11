Home

Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00
St Mary's Parish Church
Mirfield
Riley David Ian On 29th June 2019, tragically
of Carlton, Wakefield,
formerly of Mirfield, aged 48 years, David, loving and much loved husband of Kate, father of
Sam, Abi and Tommy,
son of Kath and the late Eddie,
son in law of Chris and
the late John, brother of
Mike and Catherine,
also a dear brother in law,
uncle, nephew and cousin.

A service of thanksgiving for David's life will be held at
St Mary's Parish Church, Mirfield on Friday 19th July 2019 at 11am. Friends please accept this intimation, those able to attend
the service are requested to be seated in church by 10:45am.

No flowers by request,
donations in David's memory
may be placed in the collection boxes provided in church or sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit of Wakefield Hospice, Cycling for Proffitt & Christ Church Lofthouse.
Published in Batley News on July 11, 2019
