PURDY David All the family of the late
David Purdy would like to convey their most sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign received following their recent sad loss.
Thanks also to doctors and staff of Pinderfields Hospital for
their support and care and to
Rev Simon Cash for his comforting words at the funeral service,
this was a great comfort
to all the family.
Grateful thanks to the
Black Horse for their hospitality and all who attended the
Finally a special thank you to Helen and staff of George Brooke Ltd
for caring and most efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019