David Purdy

Notice PURDY David All the family of the late

David Purdy would like to convey their most sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign received following their recent sad loss.

Thanks also to doctors and staff of Pinderfields Hospital for

their support and care and to

Rev Simon Cash for his comforting words at the funeral service,

this was a great comfort

to all the family.

Grateful thanks to the

Black Horse for their hospitality and all who attended the

funeral service

Finally a special thank you to Helen and staff of George Brooke Ltd

for caring and most efficient funeral arrangements. Published in Batley News on Aug. 8, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices