|
|
|
PURDY David Norfolk On 12th July 2019,
in hospital, of Mirfield,
aged 70 years, David,
beloved husband of
the late Veronica,
loving father of the late Paul,
dear father in law of Sophie,
cherished grandpa of
Oliver and Madeleine,
much loved brother of Linda,
also a dear brother in law,
uncle and great-uncle,
devoted son of the late
Reg and Mary Purdy.
A service of thanksgiving for
David's life will be held at
The Minster Church of All Saints,
Dewsbury on Tuesday
30th July 2019 at 11am.
Friends and family are asked
to gather at the Minster.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be
placed in the collection box
provided by George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of The Yorkshire
Cancer Research Campaign.
R I P
Published in Batley News on July 18, 2019