|
|
|
NISILL David John On 19th February 2019,
in hospital, aged 65 years, David, very much loved partner of Michelle, dearly loved dad of Susannah and Mark, dear father in law of Samantha, beloved grandad of Corey, Bailey, Kane, Cayden and Abi, a dear brother, brother in law and uncle, also fondly remembered by Tommy and Mavis Wilson and all their family.
Funeral service will be held at Thornhill Parish Church on Thursday 14th March 2019 at 1pm. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the church. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Dave may be given to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit of The Take Heart Appeal at LGI.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More