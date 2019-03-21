|
NISILL David John Michelle, Susannah and Mark
would like to thank the many
relatives, friends, neighbours
and co workers for the kind
expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of The Take Heart Appeal at L.G.I received following the
sad loss of David.
Sincere thanks to the ambulance
crew and staff at
Pinderfields Hospital for
their support and care,
also to Rev Debbie Nash
for her kind words and comforting
service and to Helen and staff
of George Brooke Ltd for all their
help and support throughout.
Finally, a note of thanks to everyone who attended the service this was very
much appreciated.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 21, 2019
