The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30
Huddersfield Crematorium
Fixby
David Moore Notice
MOORE David On the 22nd May 2019,
passed way peacefully at home, surrounded by his family
aged 85 years.
Loving husband of the late Lois Eva Moore, beloved dad of
Bob and Helen, father-in-law of Matthew and Donna.
Treasured grandad of Joel, Casey, Zack, Daisy, Morgan and Oliver, and was loved by all who knew him.

A celebration of David's life will take place at Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby on
Wednesday 19th June 2019 at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, but donations in
memory of David can be made for the benefit of Prostate Cancer UK at the service.
Enquiries to The Coop Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, Tel; 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on June 13, 2019
